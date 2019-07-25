Armenian FM introduces circle of issues discussed during meetings in Georgia

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan introduced the range of issues discussed during the meetings in Georgia.

“During my official visit we again touched upon all those issues relating to the security systems of our countries and the challenges facing our security systems. We also highlighted the very natural joint interest to develop the relations in a direction which contribute to regional peace and stability. In this regard both countries have very highlighted interest”, the FM told reporters in Tbilisi.

The FM said they are trying to further promote the contacts between the business circles, civil societies, as well as the joint work at all levels.

“We also touched upon these issues during the meeting both with the Georgian President and Prime Minister. The works of inter-governmental commission held in Yerevan are a very good base for us to work. Numerous issues were covered during the meetings starting from infrastructures up to the economy, science, education, tourism, etc. Both the relations and the agenda are quite broad which were formed between our governments and reflected on the sidelines of the inter-government commission”, the Armenian FM said.

