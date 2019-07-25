Armenian FM satisfied with active dynamics of bilateral relations with Georgia

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is very satisfied with the quite active dynamics of the relations between Armenia and Georgia.

“We have quite a stable, regular dialogue between our foreign ministries. Already two consultations were held between the foreign ministries during this one year. We and my counterpart have quite an active contact and frequently meet to work together, have no restriction in terms of communication at any moment and any format. You know that a lot of meetings were held at all levels, the relations at the prime ministers level are quite active, there are also active relations at the presidential level, there is the parliamentary platform where as well active works are being carried out”, the FM told reporters in Tbilisi on the sidelines of his official visit to Georgia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan