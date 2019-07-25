Azerbaijani MiG-29 fighter jet crashes into Caspian Sea
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near the capital Baku during a training flight, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said in a statement.
The aircraft disappeared from radar at 22:00 on July 24. According to the preliminary reports, the plane is believed to have crashed into the Caspian Sea.
Search operations for the pilot have launched.
Investigation is underway.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
