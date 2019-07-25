Azerbaijani MiG-29 fighter jet crashes into Caspian Sea

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near the capital Baku during a training flight, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft disappeared from radar at 22:00 on July 24. According to the preliminary reports, the plane is believed to have crashed into the Caspian Sea.

Search operations for the pilot have launched.

Investigation is underway.

