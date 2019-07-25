Deputy PM, NSS chief and SRC chairman visit Bagratashen border checkpoint

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan visited Bagratashen border checkpoint on July 24, his Office said.

The deputy PM was accompanied by Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan and Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan.

The officials toured the border checkpoint, got acquainted with the conditions and the process of providing services. They gave instructions to improve certain shortcomings.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan