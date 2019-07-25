Nearly 70 hydration packs to be provided to Artsakh’s special intelligence groups

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The hydration packs ordered for the special intelligence groups have already been delivered to Armenia, For the Armenian Soldier NGO President Davit Torosyan told Armenpress.

“According to the preliminary calculations, we will provide nearly 40 hydration packs to one intelligence group, and nearly 30 to the next group. This time the packs are of two types – the compulsory officers will be provided with packs covered in military camouflage, and those to be provided to the contractual officers have different colors”, he said, adding that they are always guided by the slogan “The Best for our soldiers”.

Davit Torosyan informed that this time they didn’t organize a fundraiser, didn’t open bank accounts.

“I have made a post on Facebook informing about my idea, and thanks to my friends who reacted to this we managed to collect the necessary money even in a period less than one day. A total of 101.000 drams were collected, as well as there were savings from the program of Hydration Packs to Talish position holders”, he said.

This time as well they bought the water packs from China with nearly 40% discount. The cost of the water pack was 6 USD.

“We will personally hand over the water packs to the reconnaissance units, but we wait for the permission of the Artsakh Defense Army. We will start the preparation works of the next program after the return”, Davit Torosyan said.

Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan attached importance to the fact that before implementing the program For the Armenian Soldier NGO observes the needs and its necessity.

“In desert parts where the water problem is a little bit high, these packs solve that issue to some extent”, he told Armenpress.

Interview by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan