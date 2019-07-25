LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-07-19
LONDON, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.33% to $1827.00, copper price up by 0.03% to $6001.00, lead price up by 1.85% to $2062.50, nickel price up by 0.91% to $14480.00, tin price down by 0.06% to $17625.00, zinc price up by 1.55% to $2457.50, molybdenum price up by 0.84% to $26301.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
