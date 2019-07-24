Photo exhibition on Spitak earthquake organized by ARMENPRESS and BelTA opens in Minsk

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Photo exhibition headlined “Spitak Tragedy: Retrospective of Memory” has opened at the National Historical Museum of Minsk initiated by the Armenian Embassy in Belarus, the National Historical Museum of Minsk, ARMENPRESS and BelTA news agencies.

Presenting the exhibition, director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan said, “This is not only a way of honoring the memories (of victims-edit.) but also a unique way of expressing gratitude to all the individuals, organizations, countries and peoples who stood with the Armenian people during the hard days of the catastrophe and contributed to the restoration of the disaster zone as much as they could. We want to present these photos in Spitak, at the cultural house restored by Belarus, as a symbol of future and revival”.

Ananyan highlighted holding similar events and noted that journalists also had an important contribution to the restoration of the disaster zone, who promoted humanitarian missions by presenting the realities in the disaster zone.

Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan recalled that Spitak earthquake lasted only 30 seconds, but claimed 25 thousand lives.

BelTA's Director General Irina Akulovich said that the exhibition shows that any tragedy can be overcome with joint efforts.

More than three dozen photos made by photojournalists of ARMENPRESS and BelTA news agencies are displayed. The photos were taken during the years of the Spirak tragedy and reflect both the disaster that hit Armenia and the reaction of all humanity, especially the Belarusian people to Armenia’s pain.

On December 7, 1988 the powerful earthquake in Armenia destroyed almost the whole northern part of the Republic in half a minute. More than half a million people were left without shelters, Spitak town and 58 villages were completely destroyed, Leninakan (currently Gyumri), Stepanavan, Kirovakan (currently Vanadzor) towns and more than 300 settlements were partially destroyed.

The whole humanity reacted to the Armenian disaster, the republics of the Soviet Union and 113 countries of the world, as well as numerous international humanitarian organizations and individuals assisted Armenia at that difficult time.

The Belarusian people also helped the Armenian people, by participating in rescue and restoration works from the first days of the disaster. The Belarusian journalists were presenting Armenia’s great disaster to their people and the world.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan