President of Artsakh receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on July 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.