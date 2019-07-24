President of Artsakh receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on July 24.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.
