Theresa May officially leaves PM’s Office

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Theresa May has officially left the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following the meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, ARMENPRESS reports Sky News informs.

Immediately after her farewell speech Theresa May headed to meet with the Monarch.

According to the British tradition, power transfer happens very quickly. The UK remains without Prime Minister for only 1 hour.

Immediately after May’s meeting with the Queen, Boris Johnson also met with the Queen.

Elizabeth II tasked him to form a Cabinet, after which Johnson officially took the office of the PM.

Following his meeting with the Queen, Boris Johnson will head to the PM’s residency in London where he will deliver remarks for the 1st time as the Prime Minister of the UK.

