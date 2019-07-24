Armenian, Georgian FMs reaffirm commitment to settle conflicts peacefully

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani exchanged views on a number of issues during their meeting on July 24, reaffirming their commitment to settle regional conflicts exclusively peacefully, noting that each conflict has its characteristic features and negotiation framework, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

He expressed gratitude to his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, noting that during the last one year they had numerous opportunities to interact with each other and discuss different issues., adding that the Prime Ministers of the two countries also have active dialogue.

FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted parliamentary cooperation, adding that the Armenian side expects the visit of David Zalkaliani to Armenia.

“We have very good cooperation on many international platforms and once again reaffirmed our intention to further deepen that cooperation with joint efforts”, Mnatsakanyan said, adding that they had a long conversation, which shows how expanded is the framework of issues that joins Armenia and Georgia.

“I once again thank you, David, for the very warm reception”, the Armenian FM concluded.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan