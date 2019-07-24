Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-07-19

YEREVAN, 24 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 475.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.98 drams to 530.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.55 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.38 drams to 593.64 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 40.55 drams to 21815.35 drams. Silver price up by 0.61 drams to 251.43 drams. Platinum price up by 57.11 drams to 13053.55 drams.