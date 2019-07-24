Armenian citizen arrested over murder case of former Russian special forces soldier

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizen was arrested in Armenia over the murder case of former Russian special forces soldier Nikita Belyankin, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan told Armenpress.

The citizen’s detention term is 40 days.

“The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia has applied to the Russian partners informing them about the arrest of the citizen and requesting to transfer the case to the Prosecutor’s Office for launching a criminal proceedings against him”, she said.

On June 2, 9 Armenian citizens were detained over the murder case of Nikita Belyankin in Russia’s Krasnogorsk. According to the Russian media reports, the arrested person is Grigor Ohanyan, the owner of a bar where the incident took place. Hovhannes Hayrapetyan has been declared wanted over the case.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan