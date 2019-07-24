President of Artsakh convenes consultation
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 24 visited Martakert region and convened a working consultation in the Talish village around the issues related to the implementation of various projects in the settlement.
Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials attended the consultation.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
