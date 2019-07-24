Armenian finance minister, Japanese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister Atom Janjughazyan held a meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the ministry said on Facebook.

“Finance minister Atom Janjughazyan received Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada. The finance minister highly valued the partnership with Japan and stated that there is a broad cooperation platform for the two countries”, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan