Armenian FM meets with PM of Georgia in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze in Tbilisi, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

Earlier today the Armenian FM met with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani.

FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan arrived in Georgia on an official visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan