Armenian PM congratulates Boris Johnson on assuming office of UK’s Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Boris Johnson on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I warmly congratulate you on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of UK. I wish you success in your important mission.

Armenia attaches great importance to the constant development and expansion of the Armenian-British cooperation. The constructive dialogue between our countries serves as a firm base for recording key achievements at all directions and comprehensively using the existing potential for the benefit of our friendly peoples.

I am full of hope that in the near future there will be a chance to meet with you and give a new impetus to the Armenian-British ties with joint efforts”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.

Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK prime minister, BBC reported.

He beat Jeremy Hunt comfortably, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

The former London mayor takes over from Theresa May on July 24.

In his victory speech, Mr Johnson promised he would “deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn”.

Mr Johnson thanked his predecessor, saying it had been “a privilege to serve in her cabinet”. He was Mrs May's foreign secretary until resigning over Brexit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan