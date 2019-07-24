Armenian President departs for France on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian departed for France on a working visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In Paris the President will meet with the leaders of a number of major French companies aimed at encouraging them to visit Armenia to get acquainted with the new cooperation opportunities and take practical steps for making investments.

The Armenian President is also expected to visit Sèvres, the southwestern suburbs of Paris, where he will be hosted at the Samuel Muradian College of the Mekhitarist Congregation.

