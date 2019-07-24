Armenian PM sends condolence letter on passing of famous American lawyer Robert Morgenthau

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of famous American lawyer Robert Morgenthau, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Morgenthau family. With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of Robert Morgenthau, the great friend of the Armenian people, the grandson of Ambassador Henry Morgenthau.

As a great patriot, war veteran, leading specialist in law field and human rights advocate, Mr. Morgenthau has always enjoyed everyone’s love and respect. With his diligence, readiness to serve his home town New York and help the people, with the ability to give the best solutions to the most complicated legal issues he served as a bright example for several generations of lawyers.

It’s over a century the Morgenthau family is connected with our people because of fate. We are grateful to your family for assisting our people during the Armenian Genocide, providing help to the genocide survivors, ensuring international awareness on that crime and the efforts aimed at the recognition of the Genocide. The name of Ambassador Henry Morgenthau is written with golden letters in the pages of the history of the Armenian people, without whom many episodes of that dark period perhaps would remain unknown to the humanity. As a deserved child and fellow of his grandfather and father, Mr. Robert Morgenthau was the one who continued their work and was proud of his family’s close ties with the Armenian people.

At this difficult moment, I extend my deepest condolences to your family, relatives and friends. Mr. Morgenthau’s memory will always remain bright in the heart of the Armenian people”, reads the Armenian PM’s condolence letter.

Famous American lawyer, friend of the Armenian people, Robert Morgenthau, the grandson of Henry Morgenthau, has died at the age of 99 on July 23.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan