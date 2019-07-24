Armenian FM meets with Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with foreign minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani in Tbilisi, Armenian MFA spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“The official visit of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Georgia has kicked off. During the meeting with his Georgian counterpart the Armenian FM stated that his official visit to Georgia is another step in the friendly relations of our countries and peoples”, the spokeswoman wrote.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan