Criminal case launched over death of Artsakh Defense Army soldier

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia releases details over the death of Artsakh Defense Army soldier Volodya Galoyan, the Committee told Armenpress.

On July 23, at 22:55, soldier Volodya Galoyan fired a shot from his service AK-74 assault rifle at a senior soldier of the military position. Immediately after firing the shot, soldier Galoyan left the area of the military post, after which his body was found at about 50 meters away from the military position with a gunshot wound and his assault rifle on his side at 04:20, on July 24.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident on “causing suicide or attempted suicide through negligence or deliberately by threats, cruel treatment or regular humiliation of personal dignity”.

Investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan