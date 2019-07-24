10 people remanded in custody over Ijevan incidents

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. 10 people were remanded in custody following the clashes in Armenia’s Ijevan town on July 18, Police Chief of Armenia, Major-General Valery Osipyan told reporters.

“What happened in Ijevan a few days ago is hooliganism and disorder. A respective criminal case was filed, and our objective was to find them and hold them accountable. We had 29 detained persons, 13 of which were arrested and 10 were remanded into custody two days ago. The works will continue on this direction, we have a list of persons who played an active role in that incidents”, he said.

As for the illegal logging, the Police Chief officially announced that the Police will be principled on the matter and will not permit any such action in the country.

On July 18 the participants of the campaign organized by citizens engaged in illegal logging in Ijevan town didn’t obey the Police orders which resulted in clashes. 12 police officers sustained injuries in the clashes.

