Number of crimes registered by Police increases

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Number of crimes registered by the Police of Armenia increased by 9% in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Head of the Police Headquarters, Police Colonel Armen Ghukasyan told reporters today.

“The number of crimes registered during the first half of 2019 increased by 9% or 1007. In the first six months of 2018 11243 crime cases were registered, whereas in the same period of 2019 the number of crimes comprises 12250, mainly due to the increase in robberies”, he said.

The Police Colonel said the increase in the number of cases is also conditioned with the high public trust towards the Police because citizens apply to the Police without any constraint.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan