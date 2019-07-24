Soldier killed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Volodya Galoyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound in a military unit located in the southern direction of the Defense Army overnight July 23.

The circumstances of the incident are not known yet, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan