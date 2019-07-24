China favors full ban and total elimination of nuclear weapons

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. China favors an irrevocable and complete worldwide ban on nuclear weapons, the country’s government said in its white paper headlined ‘China's National Defense in the New Era,’ released on July 24, reports TASS>

“China favors an irreversible and full ban, as well as total elimination of nuclear weapons”, the document says.

“China has always stuck to the policy of the ‘no-first use’ of nuclear weapons in any time, under any circumstances”, it says.

According to the white paper, the country “is not engaged in any [kind of] arms race with any other country and maintains its nuclear stockpile at the minimal level, needed for ensuring national security”.