LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-07-19
LONDON, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.82% to $1821.00, copper price down by 0.51% to $5999.00, lead price up by 0.90% to $2025.00, nickel price down by 0.17% to $14350.00, tin price down by 0.56% to $17635.00, zinc price up by 0.58% to $2420.00, molybdenum price up by 0.43% to $26081.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
