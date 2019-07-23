Artsakh’s MFA welcomes establishment of friendship between Stepanakert and Australian Ryde City

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement, commenting on the establishment of friendship between Stepanakert and Australian Ryde City. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, the statement runs as follows,

“We welcome the unanimous adoption of the resolution on the establishment of friendship relations with Artsakh’s capital city of Stepanakert by the Australian Ryde City Council, which ensures a legal basis for the establishment of cooperation between the two cities in the fields of culture, education, economy and others, as well as implementation of practical programs.

It is also noteworthy that the resolution was passed on the eve of the visit to Australia of the Artsakh Republic delegation led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian. Within the framework of the visit, a meeting will be held with the city authorities of Ryde, during which the possibilities and perspective directions of cooperation will be discussed.

We express our gratitude to all those who have contributed to the implementation of this initiative aimed at the establishment of strong friendly relations between Stepanakert and Ryde''.