President Sarkissian congratulates Boris Johnson on assuming post of UK’s Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Boris Johnson on the occasion of assuming the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s office.

“Armenia is interested in establishing new level of cooperation with the UK in the spheres of mutual interest and is ready to take relevant measures in that direction. I am full of confidence that by constructive dialogue we will foster the development of multidimensional cooperation between Armenia and Britain for the sake of our friendly peoples”, reads the President’s message.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan