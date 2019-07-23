President Sarkissian receives delegation led by American-Armenian famous ophthalmologist Roger Ohane

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation of Armenian EyeCare Project charity fund and Los Angeles Children's Hospital led by founding director, American-Armenian famous ophthalmologist Roger Ohanesian on July 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the ongoing and future projects of the Armenian EyeCare Project in Armenia were presented to the President. It was mentioned that if in the first years of the projects of the fund were aimed at restoring sight, in the last years they focus on preventing blindness, particularly blindness among children.

President Sarkissian thanked the guests for their works in Armenia, as well as their efforts aimed at developing the sphere of ophthalmology in Armenia. “I am proud that our compatriots in Diaspora collaborate with their colleagues in Armenia, share their experience and knowledge”, the President said, wishing them success in future initiatives.

