Artsakh’s President receives members of Central Committee of ARF-Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan met members of the ARF-Dashnaktsoutyun Party's Artsakh Central Committee led by representative of the structure David Ishkhanyan on July 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to state building, domestic and foreign policy of the country were discussed during the meeting.