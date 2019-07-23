Artsakh’s President receives members of Central Committee of ARF-Artsakh
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan met members of the ARF-Dashnaktsoutyun Party's Artsakh Central Committee led by representative of the structure David Ishkhanyan on July 23.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to state building, domestic and foreign policy of the country were discussed during the meeting.
- 19:07 Artsakh’s President receives members of Central Committee of ARF-Artsakh
- 18:56 MoD spokesperson says situation is stable in contact line during last 1.5 years
- 17:38 Armenian President congratulates Egyptian counterpart on national day
- 17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-19
- 17:28 Asian Stocks - 23-07-19
- 16:48 ‘He will be great!’ – Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming new UK prime minister
- 16:33 Famous American lawyer, friend of Armenian people Robert Morgenthau dies aged 99
- 16:33 President Sarkissian hosts composer Marine Ales
- 16:00 Boris Johnson to become next UK prime minister
- 15:31 President Sarkissian receives representatives of Teach for Armenia foundation
- 15:06 Former French PM Dominique de Villepin joins Armenian National Interests Fund
- 14:56 Moscow court extends precautionary measure selected for Khachaturian sisters
- 14:49 Armenian FM to depart for Georgia on official visit
- 14:06 President Sarkissian posthumously awards Arman Kirakosyan with Order of Honor
- 13:17 2 garbage trucks purchased by City Hall are already in Yerevan
- 12:37 President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
- 12:27 Armenian President congratulates Italian counterpart on birthday
- 11:46 Mkhitaryan shares video advertising Adidas in Armenian
- 10:54 National song and dance, festive mood: Raspberry festival to be held near Armenia’s Shaki Waterfall
- 10:04 5.4 magnitude quake hits southern Iran
- 09:05 European Stocks - 22-07-19
- 09:04 US stocks up - 22-07-19
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-07-19
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-07-19
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 22-07-19
- 07.22-20:39 Russian-Armenians are active in different spheres – Sinanyan meets with Russian Deputy FM
- 07.22-19:48 We will always remember Amano as sincere friend of our country – Pashinyan offers condolences
- 07.22-19:02 Artsakh’s Presidemt receives President of Russian Dance Union
- 07.22-17:56 INECOBANK - the General Sponsor of "My Step for Shirak region" Investment and Business Forum
- 07.22-17:32 President Sarkissian visits Haghartsin monastery complex in Tavush province
- 07.22-17:24 Over 400 schoolchildren participate in "Armath" technocamp held with support of Ucom
- 07.22-17:13 Catholicos of All Armenians blesses servicemen leaving for treatment in India
- 07.22-17:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-07-19
- 07.22-17:01 Asian Stocks - 22-07-19
- 07.22-16:26 Armenian de-miners and doctors continue humanitarian mission in Syria
14:56, 07.18.2019
Viewed 3835 times Grand premiere of “Cilicia: The Land of Lions” mood reel trilogy to take place in Armenia soon
13:25, 07.18.2019
Viewed 3196 times Armenian President hosts Premier of Australia’s New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian
15:24, 07.17.2019
Viewed 3012 times Armenian deputy PM meets with Irish minister for children and youth affairs in New York
13:06, 07.17.2019
Viewed 2994 times Artsakh defense minister, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council discuss security issues
15:33, 07.17.2019
Viewed 2897 times Armenian family killed in Russia car crash