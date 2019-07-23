Armenian President congratulates Egyptian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on July 23 sent a congratulatory letter to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the country’s national day – the Revolution Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I deeply believe that the centuries-old friendship between our peoples is the best base for developing the inter-state multi-sectoral cooperation”, reads the congratulatory letter.

The Armenian President wished his Egyptian counterpart health and happiness, and peace and welfare to the good people of Egypt.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



