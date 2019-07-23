‘He will be great!’ – Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming new UK prime minister   

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the US.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!”, Trump said on Twitter.

Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK prime minister, BBC reported.

He beat Jeremy Hunt comfortably, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

The former London mayor takes over from Theresa May on July 24.

In his victory speech, Mr Johnson promised he would “deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn”.

Mr Johnson thanked his predecessor, saying it had been “a privilege to serve in her cabinet”. He was Mrs May's foreign secretary until resigning over Brexit.

The outgoing PM in turn congratulated her successor, promising him her “full support from the backbenches”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan