President Sarkissian hosts composer Marine Ales
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today hosted composer Marine Ales, the President’s Office told Armenpress.
According to the President’s decree, Marine Ales has been awarded with the honorary title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Armenia for her great contribution to the culture sector.
President Sarkissian handed over the highest state award to the composer wishing new creative achievements.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
