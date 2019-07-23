Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Famous American lawyer, friend of Armenian people Robert Morgenthau dies aged 99


YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Famous American lawyer, friend of the Armenian people, Robert Morgenthau, the grandson of Henry Morgenthau, has died at the age of 99, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute said on Facebook.

He died on July 21.

Being well aware of the history Robert Morgenthau has always fought for the international recognition of genocide and called on his country’s government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

