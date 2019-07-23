Famous American lawyer, friend of Armenian people Robert Morgenthau dies aged 99
16:33, 23 July, 2019
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Famous American lawyer, friend of the Armenian people, Robert Morgenthau, the grandson of Henry Morgenthau, has died at the age of 99, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute said on Facebook.
He died on July 21.
Being well aware of the history Robert Morgenthau has always fought for the international recognition of genocide and called on his country’s government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version
- Italian MP promises to campaign for international recognition of Armenian Genocide
- Portugal’s statement on Armenian Genocide is an important step on path to international
recognition – Vahe Mkhitaryan
- Pashinyan slams Erdogan for “extreme hate speech”, “insult to Armenian people and humanity”
over April 24 remarks
- Garo Paylan urges Turkish parliament to hold parliamentary discussion on Armenian Genocide
- France is going to contribute to recognition of Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity -
PM Édouard Philippe