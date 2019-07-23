Moscow court extends precautionary measure selected for Khachaturian sisters

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Moscow city court extended the precautionary measure selected against the Khachaturian sisters, that is the ban on taking certain actions, until October 28.

The three sisters are charged for killing their 57-year-old father shortly after his body with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest was found in an apartment in Moscow on July 27, 2018. When questioned, the young women pled guilty and explained that they had reasons for hostility towards their father, because he abused them mentally and physically for a lengthy period of time, reported by TASS.

On August 2, Moscow’s Ostankino court arrested the three sisters on murder charges. But on September 27, Moscow’s Basmanny Court ruled to release the sisters from a pretrial detention facility, choosing a ban on taking certain actions as a measure of pretrial restraint for them.