President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments to the laws on Compulsory enforcement of judicial acts, the Civil Procedure Code, State Fee, the Criminal Code, Personal Data Protection, Public Service, etc.

