National song and dance, festive mood: Raspberry festival to be held near Armenia’s Shaki Waterfall

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. A raspberry festival will be held for already the 4th time in an area near the Shaki Waterfall in Armenia’s Sisian town on July 27.

World Vision Armenia informs that the event will be accompanied by national song and dance, tasting various Armenian dishes and of course the raspberry of the region.

There will also be numerous surprises, competitions and awards during the event.

The participants will have a chance to buy raspberry and other agricultural goods from the rural residents.

