LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-07-19

LONDON, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.08% to $1836.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $6030.00, lead price down by 3.37% to $2007.00, nickel price down by 0.45% to $14375.00, tin price down by 0.42% to $17735.00, zinc price down by 1.29% to $2406.00, molybdenum price stood at $25970.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.