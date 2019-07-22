Artsakh’s Presidemt receives President of Russian Dance Union

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on July 22 President of the Russian Dance Union, Vice-President of the World Dance Council Stanislaw Popov.

AsARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the President welcomed the visits of well-known cultural figures to Artsakh highlighting them from the viewpoint of developing cultural life of the country.