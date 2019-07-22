YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. On July 20, Gyumri hosted "My Step for Shirak Region" investment and business forum, aimed to consolidate the organizations that promote long-term and sustainable growth of economy in the region and discuss potential cooperation trends.

Highly appreciating the importance of such initiatives, Inecobank acted as a general sponsor as well as had an active part in all stages of the forum.

During “Expo” the Bank presented Inecopay - an innovative solution for wireless payments for business and individuals. The investment of a payment solution in Armenia is aimed to develop a wireless payment culture, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to accept QR payments without additional investment and integration solutions and individuals can attach all their cards to Inecomobile application and make all the payments with Inecopay having only a smartphone.

Director of Development and Marketing of Inecobank A. Naltakyan delivered a speech at the business forum. "It is symbolic for Inecobank to participate in this event in Shirak region as our first step of expanding of our company has just begun from Gyumri. Today, about 20 years later, we are proudly speaking about the financing programs realized by the Bank, cooperate with many companies in the region, from textile to major processing of agricultural products, we have leading positions in lending, as well as the 20% of economically active population of the region is the client of Inecobank.

Inecobank is a company established with Armenian capital, which has set up a business with 5 employees and a capital of $ 100,000, today is a stable and developing business with 1,000 employees and about 110,000,000$ capital, the success story of which is based on a very simple formula: never wait for miracles but create a new one, if required struggle and work, to deliver maximum value.

The Bank today is also ready to provide financial services and promote the development of any business and individual in Armenia, who share with us the following ideas: purposefulness, high responsibility and diligence.