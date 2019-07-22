President Sarkissian visits Haghartsin monastery complex in Tavush province

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. At the end of his working visit in Tavush province President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited on July 22 Haghartsin monastery complex, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Primate of Tavush Diocese Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the President toured the monastery dating back to the 10th century.

The President talked to the visitors and tourists in the monastery, as well as the kids of Arevik social-economic center of the Tavush Diocese.

President Sarkissian told reporters that he visited this place for the first time at the age of 4-5. “During every visit you discover the same thing differently”, the President said.

He noted that this complex is also a symbol of statehood for him. “This beauty has an additional meaning to me, it is a symbol of statehood, because it has not only been a spiritual center, but also a center of statehood”, he said. “I think it’s important for our youth not just to know mechanically the history, but also to feel and appreciate it. We need to understand that the statehood has not been created yesterday, 30 or 100 years ago. We had a statehood hundreds, thousands years before, and a firm statehood. Our task is to continue this statehood in the 21st century”.

Asked what will be his message to the youth of Tavush province, the President said his message is very simple: “Yerevan, of course, is our capital, but our homeland is bigger from Yerevan, each corner has its beauty, admiration, value and significance”.

In his turn Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan welcomed the President’s visit to the province and stated that each visit, especially those of the top officials, are very inspiring because Tavush province plays a unique role in the Republic’s life.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan