Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-07-19


YEREVAN, 22 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 July, USD exchange rate stood at 476.48 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 535.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 596.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 21714.18 drams. Silver price stood at 245.57 drams. Platinum price stood at 12929.39 drams.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration