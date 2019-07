Armenian de-miners and doctors continue humanitarian mission in Syria

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. A group of Armenian de-miners, who are in Syria on a humanitarian mission, have cleared 8534 square meters of territory during the technical exploration and clearing operations from June 8 to July 22, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise told Armenpress.

The Armenian doctors have provided therapeutic medical assistance to 122 patients in Syria.

The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria continues.

