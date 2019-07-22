Armenian PM leaves for vacation
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for a vacation from July 22 to August 2, Armenpress reports citing e-gov.am.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will replace the PM while he is on vacation.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
