Armenian PM leaves for vacation


YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for a vacation from July 22 to August 2, Armenpress reports citing e-gov.am.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will replace the PM while he is on vacation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




