State budget revenues increase by 25% in Armenia in first quarter of 2019

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The tax revenues accrued to the state budget of Armenia increased by nearly 25% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

The State Revenue Committee published the volumes of tax revenues and state fees accrued to the state budget in January-June 2019, which comprised 713.3 billion AMD, against the 572.9 billion AMD of 2018.

The increase in accrued tax revenues is mainly due to the increase in VAT, income tax and profit tax revenues. In this period the revenues from VAT increased by 19%, from the income tax – 20% and the profit tax revenues – 16%.

The volume of tax revenues accrued to the state budget in June 2019 increased by 17% compared to June 2018.

