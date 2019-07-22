Pashinyan wishes productive and victorious path to over 200 new lieutenants of Armenian Army

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished productive and victorious path to the graduates of Armenia’s military-educational institutions, the new officers.

On July 22, 244 graduates of various military-educational institutions received the officer title of lieutenants and officer daggers during a solemn ceremony.

“Today, there is a scene in front of our eyes which symbolizes the generation change that is taking place in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces. Today people, who are at the roots of Artsakh liberation fight, are standing at this square. Today senior group officers, who already have quite an impressive service path and orders symbolizing this path are standing at this square. Today the graduates of military-educational institutions, who are receiving an officer’s title for the first time in their life, are standing at this square. The officer service is perhaps a type of service requiring the highest characteristics of will because it requires a will to fulfill the orders unconditionally and without discussion and ensure the implementation of own orders unconditionally and without discussion. This activity requires great moral, intellectual and psychological power, and your presence in this square today proves that you have made a decision, have enough confidence towards your own strengths”, Pashinyan said.

He reminded that the mission of the officer is very responsible and difficult.

“Serving as an officer, a commander means to send sometimes their subordinates to such operations where the probability of return is not so big. To be an officer means to unconditionally assume the implementation of such commitments. This means that each order requires unique responsibility from each of you because the orders should be well-thought, justified, in accordance with the situation and should serve the Armenian Armed Forces, the Republic of Armenia and its people”, the PM said.

