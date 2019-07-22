President of Artsakh signs decrees on appointing new deputy heads of Investigation Committee

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 22 signed a decree on appointing Narek Grigoryan deputy head of the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee, head of the Territorial Investigation Department, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

According to another Presidential decree signed on the same day Arayik Nersisyan was appointed deputy head of the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee, head of the Department of Special Case Investigations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan