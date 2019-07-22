Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Armenian defense minister doesn’t see anything to worry about border situation


YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan doesn’t see anything to worry about the situation in the border.

“In some parts there is tension that is under control, but we have no need to worry”, the minister told reporters.

He stated that this tension is connected with the ongoing engineering works in both sides, which, although are two-sided, but the Azerbaijani side is trying to obstruct the work of the Armenian side.  

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration