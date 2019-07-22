Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

President of Artsakh attends final of international sport dance contest-festival in Stepanakert


YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended the final of the international sport dance contest-festival held in Stepanakert and handed over awards to the winners, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President noted the importance of holding such events on a periodic basis in the cultural life Artsakh.

