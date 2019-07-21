ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Azerbaijani army fires shots in Nakhchivan section

Hot line with Azerbaijani president does not guarantee there will be no victims – Pashinyan

NSW Premier hopes Australia will recognize Armenian Genocide in near future – interview

Cyprus completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia is Russia’s key partner in South Caucasus – Lavrov

Armenian Speaker of Parliament touches upon sanctions on Iran during discussion in US

Syria's Grand Mufti expresses gratitude for humanitarian mission of Armenia

Photo exhibition of ARMENPRESS and BelTA on 1988 Spitak earthquake to open in Minsk

Lake Sevan's water is safe for swimming – Cabinet meeting takes place

PM Pashinyan does not rule out Constitutional amendments for overcoming constitutional crisis in Arm

Ruben Vardazaryan elected President of Supreme Judicial Council

Nikol Pashinyan does not consider Robert Kocharyan a political prisoner

Constitutional Court suspends proceedings on Kocharyan’s application, applies to Venice Commission

PM Pashinyan presents conceptual provisions of economic revolution

Number of foreign visitors to Armenia rises by 14.4%

Illegal logging will be stopped with utmost determination – Pashinyan

NSS Director proposes two options for overcoming illegal logging

Zareh Sinanyan pays 1st foreign visit to Russia in the post of Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affai

Members of Initiative group elected during meeting in Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate