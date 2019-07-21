Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

Azerbaijani army fires shots in Nakhchivan section

 

 

Hot line with Azerbaijani president does not guarantee there will be no victims – Pashinyan

 

 

NSW Premier hopes Australia will recognize Armenian Genocide in near future – interview

 

 

Cyprus completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement

 

 

Armenia is Russia’s key partner in South Caucasus – Lavrov

 

 

Armenian Speaker of Parliament touches upon sanctions on Iran during discussion in US

 

 

Syria's Grand Mufti expresses gratitude for humanitarian mission of Armenia

 

 

Photo exhibition of ARMENPRESS and BelTA on 1988 Spitak earthquake to open in Minsk

 

 

Lake Sevan's water is safe for swimming – Cabinet meeting takes place

 

 

PM Pashinyan does not rule out Constitutional amendments for overcoming constitutional crisis in Arm

 

 

Ruben Vardazaryan elected President of Supreme Judicial Council

 

 

Nikol Pashinyan does not consider Robert Kocharyan a political prisoner

 

Constitutional Court suspends proceedings on Kocharyan’s application, applies to Venice Commission

 

PM Pashinyan presents conceptual provisions of economic revolution

 

 

Number of foreign visitors to Armenia rises by 14.4%

 

 

Illegal logging will be stopped with utmost determination – Pashinyan

 

 

NSS Director proposes two options for overcoming illegal logging

 

 

Zareh Sinanyan pays 1st foreign visit to Russia in the post of Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affai

 

Members of Initiative group elected during meeting in Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration