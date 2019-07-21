ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Azerbaijani army fires shots in Nakhchivan section
Hot line with Azerbaijani president does not guarantee there will be no victims – Pashinyan
NSW Premier hopes Australia will recognize Armenian Genocide in near future – interview
Cyprus completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement
Armenia is Russia’s key partner in South Caucasus – Lavrov
Armenian Speaker of Parliament touches upon sanctions on Iran during discussion in US
Syria's Grand Mufti expresses gratitude for humanitarian mission of Armenia
Photo exhibition of ARMENPRESS and BelTA on 1988 Spitak earthquake to open in Minsk
Lake Sevan's water is safe for swimming – Cabinet meeting takes place
PM Pashinyan does not rule out Constitutional amendments for overcoming constitutional crisis in Arm
Ruben Vardazaryan elected President of Supreme Judicial Council
Nikol Pashinyan does not consider Robert Kocharyan a political prisoner
Constitutional Court suspends proceedings on Kocharyan’s application, applies to Venice Commission
PM Pashinyan presents conceptual provisions of economic revolution
Number of foreign visitors to Armenia rises by 14.4%
Illegal logging will be stopped with utmost determination – Pashinyan
NSS Director proposes two options for overcoming illegal logging
Zareh Sinanyan pays 1st foreign visit to Russia in the post of Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affai
Members of Initiative group elected during meeting in Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate