Cyprus completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Cyprus has fully completed the ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the MFA Armenia Anna Naghdalyan wrote on the Facebook page.

''Cyprus has fully completed the domestic procedures necessary for the ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and informed about that on July 19 to the European Council'', Naghdalyan wrote.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

So far, the Agreement has been ratified by Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxemburg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, Finland, Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia. The agreement has also been ratified by Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan